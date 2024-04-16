'MVA Wanted To Ally With RPI After Talks With VBA Failed:' Ramdas Athawale On Alliance In Maharashtra Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Ramdas Athawale | IANS/ File pic

Mumbai: Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said his party would have joined hands with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Maharashtra if they just wanted seats to contest elections.

Talking to Free Press Journal he stated the the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies approached him after the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) retracted their support to the alliance and announced contesting polls independently. However, Athawale dismissed the talks over the offer as he is committed to the BJP and plans to remain under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Athawale said he was invited by MVA in Maharashtra to join their alliance and contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with them.

Athawale Dismissed Talks Of Alliance With MVA

When asked about how many seats or what else was offered by the MVA when they approached him, Athawale replied, "They did approach me, but I simply dismissed the talks for an alliance with them. Also, if I wanted seats to contest, I would've contested in alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)."

Athawale also spoke on his bond with Prakash Ambedkar, stating that he is actively involved in politics especially during the election period. He also stated that as Ambedkar is a senior leader to him, he respects the VBA chief a lot. "Even if we both belong to different political parties, we never get into blame game politics," said Athawale.

When asked whether Athawale can be seen together with Prakash Ambedkar in politics, the RPI (A) chief said, "I'll definitely be happy if we come together. I've time and again said that RPI (A) can work well under his leadership."

"Ready To Work Under Prakash Ambedkar's Leadership But..": Athawale

Athawale also cleared air over reports of grudges between him and Ambedkar over leadership issues if it comes to working together. "For people who think we have grudges over leadership issues, I am ready to work under Ambedkar's leadership but only under the condition that he joins the Republican Party of India (A) and dissolve the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi," said the RPI (A) chief. "The Republican Party is the only party working for the betterment of the deprived ones," he added.