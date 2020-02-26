Election for 7 Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra on March 26

Mumbai: Election to the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will take place on March 26. Seven sitting members, whose term end in April, comprise Sharad Pawar and Majid Memon (NCP), Husdain Dalwai (Congress), RN Dhoot (Shiv Sena), Ramdas Athavale, Amar Sable and Sanjay Kakde (BJP).

In view of the present party-wise strength in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, there will be a quota of 43 votes per candidate. In the 288 member assembly, Shiv Sena has 56, NCP 54, Congress 44 and the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has been supported by independents and small parties. Together MVA, has support of 170 members.

On the other hand, BJP, with 105 members, has support of 14 independent candidates.

One candidate of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will sail through smoothly, while a joint candidate of MVA will bag the fourth seat. BJP with support from independents is set to retain three seats.

Sources from treasury and opposition benches indicate that the election of the seven seats is likely to be unopposed.