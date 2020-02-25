Maha minister Sunil Kedar demands action against those spreading ‘coronavirus transmits through meat’ rumours

Minister of animal husbandry Sunil Kedar has rapped the police department for not acting swiftly on the complaint filed by his department against rumours that the coronavirus is transmitted through chicken and meat.

Kedar told FPJ, “The department took the initiative to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime branch after it received representations against rumours being spread that coronavirus is being transmitted through chicken and meat. The immediate action was expected from the police department as such rumours will adversely impact the economy of the poultry industry and it will also affect the state due to possible financial loss.

''However, Kedar said the cybercrime branch did not go deep into the complaint especially when it was suspected that the rumours were being spread with criminal intention. The department had argued that the matter needed to be investigated and legal action be taken.Kedar informed that he met the concerned police officers from the cybercrime branch and asked them to carry out an extensive probe.

The department of animal husbandry officer said it has received an action taken report from the cybercrime branch saying that the wrong Whatsapp messages were being forwarded from the mobile number mentioned in the complaint. ''The user of that mobile number is given caution about legal consequences and further not to involve in such activities,'' the cybercrime officer said in the action taken report.