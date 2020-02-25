‘Have urged the Ajit Pawar to stop making payments of other departments from Tribal Sub-Plan’: KC Padvi

Tribal Development Department's Sub-Plan is expected to increase to Rs 8,853 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 8,531 crore in 2019-20. However, the Minister of Tribal Development KC Padvi told FPJ, “I have urged the finance minister Ajit Pawar to stop making payments of other departments from the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and if this will stop then the department will get additional Rs 1,708 crore to spend on various schemes.''

The area under the Tribal Sub-Plan in Maharashtra is 50,757 sq km as against the total geographical area of 3,07,713 sq km of the State. This works out to about 16.5 per cent. The tribal sub-plan is generally 9.4% of the state plan. However, Padvi argued that the department gets limited funds part of which is being used to make payments of other departments.

The Sukthankar Committee way back in 1991 had recommended that the major portion of TSP outlays should go to local schemes which directly benefit the tribals including minor irrigation, soil and water conservation, rural water supply, link roads, maternal and child health. They need to be given high priority in the allocation of funds.

However, the department in its internal noting revealed limited funds were provided for important sectors and schemes related to malnutrition, health, educational backwardness, unemployment due to certain limitations.

Padvi reiterated that if the finance minister decides to entertain other departments demanding money from the TSP, the department will be able to get more funds that can be used on more schemes and sectors. ''This year the department should get Rs 1,708 crore,'' he noted.