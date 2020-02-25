Mumbai: 'Rent a cycle' launched at Jagruti Nagar Metro station; 45 rides reported on day 1

On day one, 45 people rented cycles from Jagruti Nagar metro station lending a good response to the newly launched transport service in Mumbai.

Arjit Soni, Founder of MYBYK, which has provided the cycle service in collaboration with MMRDA and Metro one authority said, "Though 45 rides noted on day one while the received enquiries were much more. I believe now people will think and frame their mind and accordingly rent the cycles. Moreover, I strongly feel in coming week more bicycles needs to be provided at the said station."

Currently MYBYK has provided 50 cycles at Jagruti Nagar metro station and started the service on a pilot project basis here. Soon it plans to begin the cycle service at all 11 stations of Metro one. Soni added that apart from the existing Metro one authority they also received calls from railways and other upcoming metro project authorities expressing their interest in this concept.