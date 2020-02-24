Mumbai: Police confiscate and burn nearly 250 earphones of erring auto-rickshaw drivers in Mira Bhayandar

The traffic control wing of the Thane (rural) police has yet again initiated a new action to install road discipline and are now catching persons wearing earphones while driving.
The first to face the cop music were auto-rickshaw drivers in the twin-city. In a special drive conducted by the traffic police personnel, more than 250 auto-drivers were caught who were found to be talking on the phone or listening to music, using headphones, while riding their vehicles at various locations across the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar.
To give time for the word to spread among citizens about mobile phone usage while driving, on-duty traffic personnel, however, did not fine these violators immediately and instead took action by confiscating the headphones of erring auto drivers and burnt them at the nearby junctions.
The action followed after repeated complaints received by the traffic department against auto-rickshaw drivers who ferried passengers while using earphones/ headphones to talk or listen to music on their mobile phone.
“This often led to altercations and fights, as the auto-rickshaw headed to wrong directions, without realizing what the passengers were trying to tell them. The drive will continue,” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Anil Pawar. “As the ear remained plugged, passengers at times, were compelled to physically poke the driver for asking him to stop the auto,” said K.Shabbir, a regular auto passenger from Mira Road, while thanking traffic cops for the action. Speaking on phone or listening to music through earphone or headphone while driving is a punishable offence.
