Mumbai: Police confiscate and burn nearly 250 earphones of erring auto-rickshaw drivers in Mira Bhayandar

The traffic control wing of the Thane (rural) police has yet again initiated a new action to install road discipline and are now catching persons wearing earphones while driving.

The first to face the cop music were auto-rickshaw drivers in the twin-city. In a special drive conducted by the traffic police personnel, more than 250 auto-drivers were caught who were found to be talking on the phone or listening to music, using headphones, while riding their vehicles at various locations across the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar.

To give time for the word to spread among citizens about mobile phone usage while driving, on-duty traffic personnel, however, did not fine these violators immediately and instead took action by confiscating the headphones of erring auto drivers and burnt them at the nearby junctions.