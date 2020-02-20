Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Mayoral Polls: Fearing MVA pattern, BJP plans to send its corporators to Goa

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar is all set to have its 8th mayor from the scheduled caste category when the term of incumbent Dimple Mehta (BJP) comes to an end on February 28.

Despite of single-handedly ruling the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) the BJP which has 61 out of the 95 corporators, fears that its members might be poached by a resurgent Shiv Sena - Congress combine which has 22 and 14 members respectively and senses an opportunity to dethrone the BJP, apparently with the tactical support of a warring faction within the BJP.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ravindra Chavhan has been assigned the task of keeping the flock together and the party leadership has planned to herd all its corporators to an undisclosed location near Goa on February 22, sources revealed.