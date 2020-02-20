Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Mayoral Polls: Fearing MVA pattern, BJP plans to send its corporators to Goa

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar is all set to have its 8th mayor from the scheduled caste category when the term of incumbent Dimple Mehta (BJP) comes to an end on February 28.
Despite of single-handedly ruling the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) the BJP which has 61 out of the 95 corporators, fears that its members might be poached by a resurgent Shiv Sena - Congress combine which has 22 and 14 members respectively and senses an opportunity to dethrone the BJP, apparently with the tactical support of a warring faction within the BJP.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ravindra Chavhan has been assigned the task of keeping the flock together and the party leadership has planned to herd all its corporators to an undisclosed location near Goa on February 22, sources revealed.
The reservation tenure which will be for the remaining two and half years in the 5-year term of the civic body had opened up the race for three BJP candidates- Daulat Gajre, Rupali Shinde and a much-experienced contender in the form of - Jyotsna Hasnale.
However, another BJP corporator- Neela Soans sprung a surprise by claiming to be a contender for the coveted post, further escalating worries for the party. For the Shiv Sena, the choice has narrowed down to a lone aspirant- Anant Shirke.
The municipal secretary’s office has announced the schedule for the mayoral polls. While aspirants will have to file nominations on February 24, elections for mayor and deputy mayor post will be held on February 26 at MBMC’s general body meeting hall under the aegis of Mumbai suburb collector Milind Borikar.
Senior BJP corporators- Madan Singh, Dhruvkishor Patil and Shriprakash Singh are said to be front-runners in the race for the deputy mayor’s post.
