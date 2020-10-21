Eknath Khadse joins NCP: A look at the former minister's journey with BJP

From a sarpanch to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse came a long way. An OBC leader Khadse, who comes from the Leva Patil community in Jalgaon, North Maharashtra, in his early days chose to be an RSS activist and join BJP by choice.

He faced a lot of opposition from the powerful Congress leaders but continued his work to connect with the people and thereby consolidate BJP at the grassroots. He was blessed by a visionary BJP leader Vasantrao Bhagwat and later got tacit support and cooperation from other OBC leader Gopinath Munde and also by late Pramod Mahajan and Nitin Gadkari in his struggle to spread BJP’s wings in the traditional Congress bastion.

Khadse was elected for the first time to the state assembly from Muktainagar constituency in 1990 and won in successive polls till 2014. Undeterred by politically and financially mighty leader Surshdada Jain, who was in Congress later migrated to NCP and now with Shiv Sena, Khadse won by comfortable margin thanks to his hard work for building the party organisation in Jalgaon district and later in the adjoining districts in North Maharashtra.