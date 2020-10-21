As Eknath Khadse joins NCP, Maha CM Thackeray says, 'BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off'

Osmanabad: The BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off when it is reaching the pinnacle of success, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday after Eknath Khadse quit the BJP to join the NCP.

Talking to reporters here, Thackeray said Khadse is "definitely welcome" to the family of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Disgruntled Maharashtra BJP leader Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, state water resources minister Jayant Patil announced earlier in the day.

Thackeray said Khadse is among the leaders who expanded the BJP's base in parts of the state along with late leaders Pramod Mahajan aind Gopinath Munde.

Khadse has a separate identity, he is a fighter and a straight-forward leader, the Shiv Sena president said.

"When someone like Eknathji Khadse, who expanded the BJPs base, leaves the party, then the BJP should think why its foundation stones are coming off when it is reaching the pinnacle of success," Thackeray said.

There is no point in reaching the pinnacle if the foundation stones are coming off, said the chief minister, who is in Osmanabad district to assess losses caused due to heavy rains and flood last week.

"Earlier, we (Shiv Sena) left the NDA, the Shiromani Akali Dal also left the alliance recently. Now Khadse is also not with the BJP. Hence, the BJP should think about it. Being an old friend of the BJP, it is my duty to alert them," he said.