From Sarpanch to Revenue Minister: Here's a look at Eknath Khadse's political journey

In a big jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior leader Eknath Khadse is all set to join the NCP on Friday. On Wednesday, NCP State President and Minister Jayant Patil told mediapersons that Eknath Khadse has quit the BJP after serving the party for over 35 years and will join NCP on Friday at 2 pm.

Eknath Khadse is a prominent leader in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. He was instrumental in expanding the BJP in the state and has held important responsibilities in the state government as a Minister and Leader of the Opposition.

In 2014, a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government came to power in Maharashtra. This led to Devendra Fadnavis being appointed as the Chief Minister. And, Khadse has been upset ever since. In 2016, Eknath Khadse was made to resign as a minister in the then BJP government on allegations of corruption. Since then he has been away from the political scene.

For the past few years, he had distanced himself from active politics. He felt that he was being treated unfairly by the BJP and had expressed his displeasure time and again.