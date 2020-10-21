Lotus wilts from Eknath Khadse banners in Jalgaon

Mumbai: Amid speculation over the sulking BJP leader Eknath Khadse to quit the party and join NCP, his supporters from Jalgaon are restless and not ready for further wait. They put out banners and posters in Jalgaon district but dropped the BJP Lotus symbol and photos of senior leaders. In their emotional message, the supporters wrote, ‘’ You take a decision, we will follow you.’’

Despite denial by Khadse and NCP, the supporters say that Khadse can no longer stay in BJP but is expected to begin a new innings in his political life.

There were rumours that Khadse was to join NCP on October 17, the first day of the nine-day Navaratri but it did not happen. Now the new date of October 22 of Khadse joining NCP is doing the rounds. Khadse has categorically said that he has not submitted his resignation. On its part, NCP also said the news about Khadse coming to the party fold were media creation.

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar showered praise on Khadse saying that he was earlier the leader of the opposition and played a huge role in building the BJP in the state. ''One is bound to feel disturbed if his contributions and hard work are not taken note of. He may think why he shouldn't shift to a party which appreciates his work,'' he said.

Few supporters of Khadse are believed to have left Jalgaon for Mumbai while some are in the former's constant touch to know his future strategy.

However, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Khadse will not quit and will continue to be in the party. ‘’I am confident that Eknath Khadse, who is our senior leader, will remain with the BJP. Anyone resigning from the party sends his resignation to me, as I am the president of the party in the state. I have not received the resignation of any senior or junior leader,” he added.

Khadse has been firing salvos against the BJP leadership and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in particular for not taking him in the party’s decision making process. He had accused Fadnavis of ruining his political career.