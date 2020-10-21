Eknath Khadse has quit BJP, will join NCP on Friday: Jayant Patil

Eknath Khadse, BJP’s senior-most leader in Maharashtra, will join NCP on Friday at 2 pm, said NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil.

"Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I've been informed that BJP Leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We've decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday," Jayant Patil said while addressing a press conference.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption. There were speculations in the last few days that he may quit the BJP and join the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Khadse has been firing salvos against the BJP leadership and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in particular for not taking him in the party’s decision making process. He had accused Fadnavis of ruining his political career.

Earlier on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Eknath Khadse was earlier the leader of opposition and played a huge role in building the BJP in the state.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar showered praise on Khadse saying that he was earlier the leader of the opposition and played a huge role in building the BJP in the state. ''One is bound to feel disturbed if his contributions and hard work are not taken note of. He may think why he shouldn't shift to a party which appreciates his work,'' he said.