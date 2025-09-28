Mumbai Metro Line 3 Set To Debut In SoBo Soon: Iconic Stations Unveiled, Opening Date Awaited

Vidhan Bhavan station | X/@MumbaiMetro3

History is on the horizon as Mumbai’s long-awaited Metro Line 3 prepares to make its grand entry into South Mumbai. In a series of posts on social media platform X, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has offered a first look at several key underground stations that will soon transform daily commutes in the city’s southernmost precincts. However, the inauguration date has not been officially announced yet.

Gateway to South Mumbai’s Icons: Hutatma Chowk Station

On 28 September, MMRC shared images of Hutatma Chowk Metro Station, dubbing it the “Gateway to South Mumbai’s Icons.” Strategically located in the historic Fort area, the station promises seamless connectivity to major landmarks such as the Bombay High Court, Reserve Bank of India headquarters, BSE, Gymkhanas, Flora Fountain, cultural hubs, museums, libraries, colleges, schools, hospitals, and more.

“From heritage landmarks to financial hubs, cultural hotspots to stadiums – this station connects you to it all!” the official post read, highlighting the station’s significance for both daily commuters and visitors.

Churchgate Station: At the Heart of South Mumbai

The previous day, on 27 September, MMRC revealed visuals of Churchgate Metro Station, describing it as being “at the heart of South Mumbai.” The station will offer convenient access to Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Mantralaya, Wankhede Stadium, Oval Maidan, NCPA, Mumbai University, and the Gateway of India.

Earlier in the week, on 26 September, MMRC showcased Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station, which will provide direct underground connectivity to the state legislature, Mantralaya, and the New Administrative Building. Designed with multiple entry and exit points, the station aims to ease congestion for both government employees and the public.

Cuffe Parade: Southern Terminal of Metro Line 3

On 25 September, MMRC posted images of Cuffe Parade Metro Station, which will serve as the southern terminal of the Aqua Line (Metro Line 3).

Public Still in the Dark About Opening Date

Despite the excitement surrounding the unveiling of these key stations, MMRC has yet to officially announce the opening date for Metro Line 3. In response to the posts, several eager commuters have taken to social media to ask: “When is it starting?” and “How many more days does the public have to wait for the ribbon-cutting?”

'X' user Nikhil Jain, tagging @MumbaiMetro3 in a query, asked, “Please tell us the date of opening,” but had received no response as of Sunday afternoon.

Possible October Launch During Festive Season

While official confirmation is still pending, sources close to the project suggest that the inauguration may take place on October 8 or 9, aligning with the festive season and the completion of trial runs in recent weeks.

Aqua Line: Mumbai’s First Fully Underground Corridor

Metro Line 3 — also known as the Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ Aqua Line — is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor. Once operational, it is expected to significantly reduce road congestion and improve east-west connectivity across the city.

"The arrival of the metro in South Mumbai, long considered the city’s cultural, financial, and political heart, marks a major milestone in Mumbai’s urban transit journey," said a transport expert.