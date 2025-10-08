ED Issues Advisory On Fake Summons Scams; Introduces New QR Code Verification For Authentic Notices

ED | File pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued an advisory warning citizens about fraudsters circulating fake summons in the agency’s name to extort money. The agency said that some individuals have recently received counterfeit summons that closely resemble genuine notices issued under Section 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and Section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Fraudulent Documents Look Authentic

“These fake documents look authentic and are often used to cheat or threaten individuals,” the ED said in a statement.

New Verification System Launched

To counter the issue, the ED has launched a new system-generated summons process that includes a QR code and a unique passcode for verification. Under the new protocol, all summons issued by officers must be generated through the ED system, except in rare cases. Each official summons will carry the officer’s signature, stamp, email ID, and phone number for correspondence.

How to Verify Summons

Recipients can verify authenticity either by scanning the QR code or by visiting the official ED website — https://enforcementdirectorate.gov.in — and using the “Verify Your Summons” feature. Verification can be done 24 hours after the issue date, excluding weekends and public holidays.

Contact Details for Non-System-Generated Summons

In case of non-system-generated summons, individuals can contact Rahul Verma, Assistant Director, Directorate of Enforcement, at the agency’s New Delhi headquarters (email: adinv2-ed@gov.in, phone: 011-23339172).the agency said in a statement.

Caution Against “Digital Arrest” Scams

The agency has also cautioned people against falling for scams involving so-called “digital arrests,” where conmen impersonate ED officials and show fake online arrest orders. “There is no concept of digital or online arrest under PMLA. All arrests are made physically following due procedure,” the ED clarified.

Public Advisory

Reiterating its commitment to protect citizens from fraud, the ED urged the public not to fall prey to conmen impersonating enforcement officers.

