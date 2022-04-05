ED attaches properties belonging to Sanjay Raut's family in money laundering case

The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, they said.

While speaking to reporters about the incident, Raut said, “What property? Are we wealthy people? This place and house was taken from our hard earned money in 2009. No one has made a simple inquiry to us. Not asked. Now I saw on TV that the property was confiscated, " said Raut. Raut has also tweeted indicating "Asatyamev Jayate," following the incident.

"I'm not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, he'll fight and expose everyone. I'm not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail"

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

(With PTI inputs)

