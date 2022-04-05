Will install loudspeakers at temples for free: BJP's Mohit Kamboj

Amid the ongoing campaign against the use of loudspeakers for Azaan, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has said that the installation of loudspeakers at temples will be done for free.

"Anyone who needs a loudspeaker to install it in a temple can ask us for free! All Hindus should have one voice! Jai Shri Ram! Har Har Mahadev!" Kamboj tweeted.

The development came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if the loudspeakers for Azaan in the mosques are not removed.

Later, MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, who was accused of setting up a loudspeaker, was taken into police custody after playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' without permission from the authorities concerned.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:25 PM IST