'EC Shamelessly Delaying His Sabhas By Frisking': Aaditya Thackeray Strongly Defends Father Uddhav's Confrontational Behaviour (VIDEO)

Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday (November 12) reposted a video showing Election Commission (EC) officials checking the bag of Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in Latur. Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Election Commission alleging that the "frisking" was to delay Uddhav Thackeray from attending rallies.

In the video, though Uddhav cannot be seen, he can be heard talking to the EC officials sternly and asking them if they have checked PM Modi's bags too as he is also in Maharashtra in the capacity of a campaigner. One of the election officials replied that Uddhav's was the first bag that they were checking. "Looks like I am always the first," quipped Uddhav to the EC officials in reference to the Monday's incident when his bag was frisked by EC officials in Yavatmal.

The officials clearly looked shaken as Uddhav kept questioning them repeatedly. Though Uddhav Thackeray allowed his bag to be checked by an EC official whose hands were trembling, he also made all the officials show their appointment letters. Towards the end of the video, he said that he had nothing against the officials but that the same rule of checking and frisking must be applied to all candidates and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While the Entirely Compromised commission shamelessly carries on trying to delay Uddhav Thackeray ji to his sabhas by frisking, the question is, why isn’t the PM or other ministers visiting Maharashtra to promote bjp’s loot being frisked this way? What a disgrace it’s turning out to be- this institution," Aaditya Thackeray commented on the post.

This is the second day in a row when Uddhav's bags have been checked. On Monday (November 11), Uddhav Thackeray's bags were checked by EC officials as he landed at a helipad in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

A fuming Thackeray demanded the officials to send him a video of bags checked of PM Modi, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray questioned the officials if bags of Mahayuti leaders were checked too in the same fashion as his bags were frisked.