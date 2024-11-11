Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Blasts EC Officials For Checking His Bags In Yavatmal; Watch Video

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's bags were checked by EC officials as he landed at a helipad in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday. As per reports, an upset Thackeray demanded the officials to send a video of bags also being checked of PM Modi, Amit Shah Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde. All of them belong to rival parties.

Thackeray made a video of the incident showing EC officials checking his bags at the helipad in Wani. Mockingly he also asked them to check his urine pot and the fuel tank of the helicopter.

"Which political leaders’ bags have you checked before checking mine? Have you checked Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Modi and Amit Shah’s bags? I should get to watch a video of you checking Modi's bags. I am making a video of this,” Thackeray was heard telling EC officials.

Watch the video here:

After the incident, in a meeting, Thackeray said, "I am not angry at the system. They are doing their work, I am doing mine. But I want to ask whether they have checked the bags of PM Modi and Amit Shah or not. Should the bags of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis be checked or not?"

Thackeray reached Yavatmal early on Monday to campaign for Sanjay Derkar who is contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from the Wani Assembly constituency.

The Maharashtra assembly elections picked up pace with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah holding back-to-back rallies in the state. Earlier PM Modi while speaking at a rally in Akola attacked the Congress for exploiting states's financial resources. He also criticised the Congress's approach to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy and accused it of planning against the unity of SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Raut accuses PM Modi, Shah of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of betraying Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. He also expressed confidence on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance winning 160 to 170 seats.

Reacting to the statement made by Union Home Shah during an election rally in Mumbai, Raut accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of betraying and selling Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

"You praised him a lot once. But Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Tell us about that. You sold Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. First, you bought it and then you sold it to (Eknath) Shinde. You have no right to utter the name of Balasaheb Thackeray. We know who Balasaheb Thackeray is (for us). We also know what you are. You sold our party to an individual like Eknath Shinde who had nothing to do with the formation of Shiv Sena. You sold it to him because he could break off our MLAs. There is no need to show this fake love," Raut said.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Mumbai: On PM Modi & HM Amit Shah's statement for party chief Uddhav Thackeray to 'ask Rahul Gandhi to praise Balasaheb Thackeray' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "You praised him a lot once. But HM Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi… pic.twitter.com/xQYFfC3rtN — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Shah's challenge to Thackeray

Raut's reaction comes after Union HM Shah challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to ask Rahul Gandhi to praise Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray from this stage. Can he ask Rahul Gandhi to say something good about Veer Savarkar? Can any Congress leader speak something to honour Balasaheb Thackeray? This is an internal (ideological) difference. People of Maharashtra should take note of such contradictions in the MVA alliance," Shah said while addressing an election rally in Mumbai.

Shah also accused Thackeray of being with those leaders who opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and insulted Veer Savarkar.

"Uddhav ji, I can't decide where you sit. But I want to tell you that you're sitting with those who opposed the abrogation of Article 370. You're sitting with those who opposed the construction of Ram Janambhoomi temple. You're sitting with those who speak ill of Savarkar. You're sitting with those who opposed CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and UCC (Uniform Civil Code)," the Union Home Minister said.

Voting for 288 seats in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.