 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at an event in Sangola, Solapur, Thackeray referred to Western Maharashtra as a “cooperative belt”, where sugar factories and cooperative banks have been a major part of the region's economy. He remarked that after Independence, cooperation was a state subject, but the central government, under Home Minister Amit Shah, had taken control of this sector.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Mumbai: The BJP was planning to undermine Maharashtra’s cooperative sector, by taking over cooperatives and handing them over to industrialists, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking at an event in Sangola, Solapur, Thackeray referred to Western Maharashtra as a “cooperative belt”, where sugar factories and cooperative banks have been a major part of the region's economy. He remarked that after Independence, cooperation was a state subject, but the central government, under Home Minister Amit Shah, had taken control of this sector.

Former CM Raises Concerns About Amit Shah's Alleged Plans To Take Over The Cooperative Sector

Thackeray raised concerns about Amit Shah’s alleged plans to take over the cooperative sector, including cooperative banks, and hand them over to industrialists. He warned that Shah’s intentions could harm the common people, especially if the BJP continues prioritising elections over national interests.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
GSSSB CCE Revised Result 2024 Out @gsssb.gov.in; Here's How To Check Result
GSSSB CCE Revised Result 2024 Out @gsssb.gov.in; Here's How To Check Result
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President...
article-image

Further criticising the BJP leadership, Thackeray said, “After raids, people like Ajit Pawar are running away, Now, Shah is campaigning to get them elected. People like Pawar don't realise that BJP’s strategy is ‘use and throw.”

Thackeray also criticised the BJP for declaring Devendra Fadnavis as their chief ministerial candidate, while stating that Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde would soon have to “wash dishes” as their political usefulness wanes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai

Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: CBI Takes Over Probe Into NEET-UG Cheating Case Involving Dummy Candidate

Navi Mumbai: CBI Takes Over Probe Into NEET-UG Cheating Case Involving Dummy Candidate

Mumbai: MHADA's Neglect In Recovering Losses From Redevelopment Scams Faces Legal Backlash

Mumbai: MHADA's Neglect In Recovering Losses From Redevelopment Scams Faces Legal Backlash

Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Predicted In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More

Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Predicted In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav...