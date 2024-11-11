Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Mumbai: The BJP was planning to undermine Maharashtra’s cooperative sector, by taking over cooperatives and handing them over to industrialists, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking at an event in Sangola, Solapur, Thackeray referred to Western Maharashtra as a “cooperative belt”, where sugar factories and cooperative banks have been a major part of the region's economy. He remarked that after Independence, cooperation was a state subject, but the central government, under Home Minister Amit Shah, had taken control of this sector.

Former CM Raises Concerns About Amit Shah's Alleged Plans To Take Over The Cooperative Sector

Thackeray raised concerns about Amit Shah’s alleged plans to take over the cooperative sector, including cooperative banks, and hand them over to industrialists. He warned that Shah’s intentions could harm the common people, especially if the BJP continues prioritising elections over national interests.

Further criticising the BJP leadership, Thackeray said, “After raids, people like Ajit Pawar are running away, Now, Shah is campaigning to get them elected. People like Pawar don't realise that BJP’s strategy is ‘use and throw.”

Thackeray also criticised the BJP for declaring Devendra Fadnavis as their chief ministerial candidate, while stating that Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde would soon have to “wash dishes” as their political usefulness wanes.