 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Bawankule alleged that the Congress had previously opposed several initiatives, including the Ladki Bahin scheme, even taking legal action against them.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule | ANI

The Maharashtra BJP has strongly criticised the manifesto released by the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, labeling it as deceptive and unreliable. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods to garner votes and claimed that development is not in the DNA of the Congress party.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Bawankule alleged that the Congress had previously opposed several initiatives, including the Ladki Bahin scheme, even taking legal action against them. He noted that Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had publicly criticised these schemes as financially unviable, yet the party is now proposing a new version promising Rs3,000 per beneficiary. Bawankule demanded that the Congress clarify how it plans to fund such programmes.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP & Congress Set to Release Manifestos Today With Key Welfare...
article-image

Bawankule highlighted the readiness of the BJP-led government at both the state and Central levels. He emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi’s 'double engine' governance model, the budget for development and welfare initiatives was already in place. The BJP, along with its allies, was ready to fund these initiatives, he said.

Responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism of the government, Bawankule said, “The entire country saw how the people of Haryana voted based on the merits of the leaders, not false promises.” He also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi’s credibility had been questioned in the past. According to Bawankule, Modi’s leadership remains central to India’s developmental progress.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout After Dismal 2019 Participation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout After Dismal 2019 Participation
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...
article-image

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticised the MVA manifesto, describing it as a "fake" document. He claimed that the MVA had simply copied Mahayuti's recent manifesto and made false promises without any plan to fund them.

“When we released our manifesto, the opposition questioned where the money would come from. Now, I ask the MVA, where will you get the money to fulfill your promises?" Shinde challenged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Can PM’s Tour Alter BJP’s Fate In Western Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Can PM’s Tour Alter BJP’s Fate In Western Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unfolding An Intricate Political Landscape In Thane Assembly...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unfolding An Intricate Political Landscape In Thane Assembly...