 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In Presence Of MVA Allies; Free Bus Service For Women & Stipend For Job-Seekers Promised
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders of the MVA alliance were present during the manifesto launch.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Mumbai: With the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) manifesto on Sunday, highlighting five core areas for Maharashtra's progress. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders of the MVA alliance were present during the manifesto launch.

Kharge detailed that the MVA’s vision for the state’s development rests on five pillars, agriculture and rural progress, industry and job creation, urban growth, environmental sustainability, and public welfare. He expressed confidence in the manifesto’s ability to address the needs of Maharashtra’s residents, stating, “Our five guarantees are aimed at benefiting every citizen in Maharashtra, with promises of economic support and welfare.”

The manifesto includes the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which will provide all women with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the plan promises an annual aid package totalling Rs 3 lakh per family, aiming to alleviate economic burdens for households across Maharashtra. Kharge further announced a free bus service for women throughout the state, highlighting Congress's commitment to women’s empowerment in Maharashtra.

Focusing on the welfare of farmers, the manifesto outlines a financial incentive of Rs 50,000 for those who repay their loans on time, aiming to reduce debt burdens and encourage timely repayments in the agricultural sector. Youth unemployment also took center stage, with Kharge promising a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 for job-seeking youth to support them in their job search.

Healthcare was another priority, with Congress committing to launch a comprehensive health insurance program, covering up to Rs 25 lakh per individual, modelled after a similar initiative introduced in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MVA also pledged to provide free medications to ensure accessible healthcare for all residents.

Kharge addressed the issue of social equity, stating that the Congress would pursue a caste census and work to remove the 50% cap on reservations, similar to policies in Tamil Nadu, to foster a more inclusive Maharashtra.

The 288-member Assembly of Maharashtra is set to go for voting on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

