 Drunk Man Makes Hoax Call To Police Of 'Terrorists Entering Mumbai', Cops Take Him Into Custody
Azhar Khan
Updated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Control Room received a phone call on Sunday (November 26) in which the caller claimed that few terrorists have entered Mumbai. The Mumbai Police swung into action after receiving the call and initiated an investigation in connection with the call. After an investigation, the Mumbai Police found that the caller was under the influence of alcohol.

Terrorists arrived at Mankhurd

As per reports, the caller said that around two to three terrorists have entered Mumbai and have arrived at Ekta Nagar in Mankhurd. The fake caller also informed the police that the terrorists were planning something. The incident came to light on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The call was a hoax

The Mumbai Police found that the information that had been provided by the caller was incorrect and the call was a hoax. There are reports that the caller made the call while he was drunk.

The accused has been arrested

The accused has been identified as Laxman Nanavare who has been arrested after he made the hoax call to the Mumbai Police and provided the false information of terrorists entering Mumbai.

A case has been registered against the accused

The accused Laxman Nanavare has been arrested and is currently in Police custody. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated in connection with the matter. The Mumbai Police have booked the accused under sections 182 and 505 (1) (b) of the IPC, as per reports.

