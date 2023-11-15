TCS Bengaluru Office Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Call From Laid-Off Employee: Report

A former TCS employee allegedly made a hoax bomb call at the company's Bengaluru office | TCS (Representative)

A panic situation arose following a false bomb threat received from a laid-off employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Bengaluru, according to reports.

According to reports, the employee who made the hoax call was a former employee and resented the organisation. The B block of TCS received the threat call Think Campus during the early hours. After the call, the officials notified the nearby Parappana Agrahara police station. Following this, a team of police officers and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and began an investigation. The bomb squad searched the entire building; however, nothing suspicious was discovered.

Accused was a Hubli-based former TCS employee

Further investigation revealed that the employee was a Hubli-based former TCS employee. The identity was not revealed, but cops indicated that the former employee is a female who committed the act out of rage. Cops launched a search operation to locate the ex-employee; the probe is underway.

Previous hoax bomb threat

One such incident occurred roughly six months after the TCS office in Hyderabad issued a similar hoax bomb threat. On May 4, a threat call was made from a Bengaluru-based former firm employee. According to reports, an investigation revealed that the caller worked at TCS Hyderabad's security branch before being fired.

TCS headcount

TCS's headcount dropped by 6,333 in the fiscal year ended September 2023 compared to the previous year. Although the net staff count has declined, the corporation has not conducted any large-scale layoffs in the recent past.

