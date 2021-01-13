Drugs case: NCB questions senior NCP leader's son-in-law in connection with British national's arrest

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned a senior NCP leader's son-in-law in connection with their ongoing probe of seizure of high quality marijuana from a British national who was arrested on Saturday.

The relative of the leader reached NCB's Ballard Estate office on Wednesday morning. NCB sources stated that they have stumbled upon alleged transaction between the leader's son-in-law and the accused British national Karan Sajnani who was arrested in a case involving importing highly potent marijuana from abroad.

However, the exact nature of transaction and the line of questioning is yet to be revealed by the NCB.