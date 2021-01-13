Drugs case: NCB questions senior NCP leader's son-in-law in connection with British national's arrest

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned a senior NCP leader's son-in-law in connection with their ongoing probe of seizure of high quality marijuana from a British national who was arrested on Saturday.
The relative of the leader reached NCB's Ballard Estate office on Wednesday morning. NCB sources stated that they have stumbled upon alleged transaction between the leader's son-in-law and the accused British national Karan Sajnani who was arrested in a case involving importing highly potent marijuana from abroad.
However, the exact nature of transaction and the line of questioning is yet to be revealed by the NCB.
Explaining the modus of Sajnani, NCB had earlier stated that the contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled marijuana joints by him and was marketed to high class clients in Mumbai and various other states.
To recall, the NCB on Tuesday morning, arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, co-owner of Mumbai’s famous Muchhad Paanwala, who was found possessing 500 grams of suspected cannabinoids.
NCB sources told The Free Press Journal that Sajnani imported the marijuana from Seattle, United States and that he mis-declared the product while couriering it to the country.
On Saturday, an NCB team detected a suspicious parcel from a courier in Bandra (West) that contained marijuana. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of marijuana was recovered from Sajnani, a resident of Jaswant Heights in Khar (West). He has previously lived in Hong Kong as well.