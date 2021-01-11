NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal in drug trail case

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal's sister Komal has appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday to record her statement in a drug-related case.

“We will be verifying her claims,” said a senior NCB officer. She had skipped the summons earlier this month and was asked to appear again. Komal arrived at NCB’s Ballard Estate office on Monday where she was questioned till evening.

The agency has been probing the findings related to a prescription of a tablet submitted by Arjun Rampal to the agency. In November last year, the agency conducted searches at the residence of the actor from where they seized tablets. The seizures led to the questioning of the actor who had then claimed that he had prescriptions of the tablets. NCB sources, however, stated that “there are discrepancies in his version pertaining to the prescription given by a Delhi-based doctor”.

Arjun Rampal had also claimed that the medicines found in his home belonged to his dog and sister. “Komal has accepted that the medicines belongs to her. We are investigating further,” the officer said. The agency is checking the authenticity of two prescriptions issued by two different doctors based in Delhi and Mumbai. The agency is probing if the prescription is a backdated one and if he has sourced it through a contact.

The statement of the Delhi based doctor has also been recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. This has been done to avoid the possibility of the witness going back on the statements made to the agency.