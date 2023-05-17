 Dr Shivraj Manaspure takes over as Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway
Dr Shivraj Manaspure, MBBS, MD (Physiology), an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service 2011 Batch, has assumed the role of Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) at Central Railway. He takes over from Shivaji Sutar, who has transitioned to the Railway Board as Director of Information and Publicity.

Prior to his appointment as CPRO, Central Railway, Dr Shivraj Manaspure served as the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Bhusaval Division, Central Railway. He has held various positions on Central Railway, including Divisional Operation Manager of Solapur Division, Deputy Chief Operation Manager of the Construction Department in Mumbai, and Senior Divisional Operation Manager of Mumbai Division.

About Dr Shivraj Manaspure

In recognition of his exceptional performance in train operations, Dr Shivraj Manaspure received the General Manager's Zonal award in 2016. He was also honored with the Best Punctuality Zonal Shield in 2019-20 for his outstanding management of local suburban trains and mail express trains in Mumbai Division. His contributions have been instrumental in enhancing the infrastructure and efficiency of Mumbai Division, facilitating the smooth operation of suburban services and mail/express trains. He played a vital role in the rationalization of the suburban time table, resulting in additional suburban services.

Additionally, he spearheaded the planning and execution of the completion of the Thane-Diva new 5th and 6th lines, coordinating various maintenance blocks during the construction phase while ensuring uninterrupted suburban train services for approximately 180 days.

