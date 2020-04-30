Coronavirus in India: Mumbai's doubling rate lower than national average, says Central team

Mumbai: The Central team, which recently visited Maharashtra to assess the COVID-19 scenario, has concluded that the doubling rate of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai is less than the national and state's average, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.
The team also found that the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the megapolis is lower than what is registered by the state and on the same level as the country, the civic body said.
The central team, led by Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, had last week visited the state, including Mumbai, to monitor the testing efforts, management of lockdown and supply chain issues in the state.
BMC said that the doubling rate of positive cases in the city has increased to 10 days from 8.3 days between April 11 and 27, and the mortality rate of patients declined to 3.9% from 6.3% in the same period.
A statement released by the civic body on Wednesday stated that the Central team praised the efforts of the civic body in containing the spread of the virus.
He further said that the doubling rate in the country is 9.5 days, while the same on the state is 8.9 days, whereas the mortality rate in the state is 4.3%. The first coronavirus positive case was found in Mumbai on March 11 and the number of such cases in the city has now crossed the 6,000-mark.
The BMC claimed that it is taking all possible efforts to contain the spread of the disease and till April 26, it has searched 1,29,477 contacts including 21,053 high-risk contacts of the positive patients since the first patient was found in the city.
