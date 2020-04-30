Coronavirus in India: Mumbai's doubling rate lower than national average, says Central team

Mumbai: The Central team, which recently visited Maharashtra to assess the COVID-19 scenario, has concluded that the doubling rate of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai is less than the national and state's average, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The team also found that the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the megapolis is lower than what is registered by the state and on the same level as the country, the civic body said.

The central team, led by Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, had last week visited the state, including Mumbai, to monitor the testing efforts, management of lockdown and supply chain issues in the state.