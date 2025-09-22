Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹2.08 Crore In Nalasopara East

Tulinj Police seize over 1 kg of meth valued at ₹2.08 crore in Nalasopara East, Palghar | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharahstra: In a major anti-narcotics operation, Tulinj Police in Nalasopara East seized over one kilogram of the banned drug Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MD), commonly known as meth, valued at more than ₹2.08 crore, from a Nigerian national.

Accused Identified

The accused has been identified as Chima Moses Ibe alias Chimezie Emmanuel Godson Chima (40), a resident of Pragatinagar, Nalasopara (East). According to police, he had been allegedly involved in the illegal purchase and sale of narcotics.

Tip-Off Leads to Arrest

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by API Sunil Pawar and PSI Dilip Ghuge intercepted the accused around 12:30 a.m. on September 22. A search of his apartment led to the recovery of a total of 1.04 kg meth valued at Rs. 2.08 crore along with Rs. 34,500 in Indian currency.

Details of Seizure

The contraband was concealed in transparent plastic bags. Police confirmed the seized substance as meth, priced at around ₹20,000 per gram in the black market.

Legal Action Taken

Following the recovery, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 — Sections 8(c) and 21(c). The accused was formally arrested and remanded to custody.

Police Statement

“The seized drugs have a huge street value, and this arrest is a significant step towards cracking down on the narcotics trade in Palghar district,” said an investigating officer.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are probing possible links of the accused to larger international drug networks. Further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and accomplices.

