Don't question Mumbai Police's ability to handle Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he deplored attempts to question the efficiency of the Mumbai police in handling the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He said the state police were capable of probing the case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamour for a CBI probe in the actor's death here in June.

Thackeray lashed out at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, saying the BJP politician had doubted the credibility of the Mumbai police in handling the case despite being a chief minister for five years.

"The opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of the Namaste Trump event into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years," Thackeray said at an event organised by a Marathi news channel.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the money laundering angle in the Sushant death case.