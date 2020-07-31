'Rhea played role of vishkanya...': Bihar Minister talks about 'big gang' behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of "vishkanya" and alleged that there is a "big gang" behind the "killing" of the actor.

"There is a big gang behind the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier also talented people who went to Mumbai for work were killed. This gang used Rhea Chakraborty. She trapped Sushant Singh Rajput in a love affair, got his money transferred. Later, she started drama of 'bhoot pret' (ghosts) and played the role of a 'vishkanya'. She sabotaged his talent and defamed love," Hazari told ANI.

The minister sought a CBI probe into the matter.