Bihar Deputy CM accuses Mumbai Police of 'obstructing' Bihar Police

The involvement of the Bihar Police in the investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has not gone well with their Mumbai counterparts.

Following an FIR filed by Sushant's family against his 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty and members of her family on under several sections of the IPC including the abetment of suicide, a team from the Bihar police had reached Mumbai to conduct investigations. They had on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Rajput as well as interviewing people. They had also visited Rhea's residence as well as a Bandra-based bank where the 34-year-old actor had an account.