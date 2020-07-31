Bihar Deputy CM accuses Mumbai Police of 'obstructing' Bihar Police

The involvement of the Bihar Police in the investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has not gone well with their Mumbai counterparts.
Following an FIR filed by Sushant's family against his 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty and members of her family on under several sections of the IPC including the abetment of suicide, a team from the Bihar police had reached Mumbai to conduct investigations. They had on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Rajput as well as interviewing people. They had also visited Rhea's residence as well as a Bandra-based bank where the 34-year-old actor had an account.
Against this backdrop news agency ANI reported on Friday afternoon that a high-level meeting was underway at the Bihar DGP's office in Patna over the investigation being conducted by Bihar Police team in Mumbai.
At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter to allege that the Mumbai Police was obstructing the work of the visiting team.
"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case.Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not co operating .Bjp feel that CBI shud take over this case (sic)," he tweeted.
There have also been counter-allegations. A day earlier, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Shambhuraj Desai, had alleged that the team from Bihar Police had not followed the necessary protocols.
"The Mumbai police have registered a case... from day one we are investigating it," he said.
"Whenever a police team from a state visits another state for investigation, there are some protocols which are to be followed.. these were not followed," Desai had told a news channel on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies)
