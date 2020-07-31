Watch: ABP Network and The Free Press Journal present The Bombay Debate at 5 PM

After months of speculations over its future, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will played in United Arab Emirates between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.
Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?
The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?
The Free Press Journal and ABP Network have decided to hold a full-fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.
The debate will be live on The Free Press Journal's YouTube channel at 5 pm.
Details about The Bombay Debate:
Event: The Free Press Journal and ABP Network's The Bombay Debate
Motion: Should the IPL be held at all?
Time: 5:00 PM IST, July 31, 2020
Moderator: Roshan Abbas
Participants:
Dr. Shashank Joshi (Also member of Covid Task force, Govt of Maharashtra)
Neeraj Kumar, ex Police Commissioner of Delhi
Lalchand Rajput, former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team
Jatin Paranjpe, Indian cricketer and BCCI National Selector
Ashish Shelar, MLA & Leading Advocate
Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister, Govt of Maharashtra
Judges:
Poonam Dhillon – Former actor
Vice Chancellor Lucknow University Prof Alok Rai
DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta, IPS.
