'I used to handle house expenses, Rhea Chakraborty got me fired': Sushant Singh Rajput's former servant

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting more and more twisted with each day passing by. Now in another revelation, the actor’s servant who used to handle his expenses was fired by Rhea.

According to a report by Times Now, one of the servants working in Sushant’s Versova house told the Bihar Police that since Rhea came into his life the expenses of the actor shot up.

The servant, reportedly used to handle expenses of the entire house, but Rhea questioned him 'Do you ask Sushant before spending money?' after which she stopped liking him (servant).

Once he had to go to his village for some personal reasons and was not allowed to resume his work.

The report further states that three months prior to his suicide, the entire staff was changed. The servants also alleged that whenever Sushant wanted to help them, he was not allowed to do so.

The gym trainers and brokers who helped the couple find a house also claimed that Rhea was the dominant person in their relationship.