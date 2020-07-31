'I used to handle house expenses, Rhea Chakraborty got me fired': Sushant Singh Rajput's former servant

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting more and more twisted with each day passing by. Now in another revelation, the actor’s servant who used to handle his expenses was fired by Rhea.
According to a report by Times Now, one of the servants working in Sushant’s Versova house told the Bihar Police that since Rhea came into his life the expenses of the actor shot up.
The servant, reportedly used to handle expenses of the entire house, but Rhea questioned him 'Do you ask Sushant before spending money?' after which she stopped liking him (servant).
Once he had to go to his village for some personal reasons and was not allowed to resume his work.
The report further states that three months prior to his suicide, the entire staff was changed. The servants also alleged that whenever Sushant wanted to help them, he was not allowed to do so.
The gym trainers and brokers who helped the couple find a house also claimed that Rhea was the dominant person in their relationship.
Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements have revealed huge expenses over girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.
As per a Republic report, "With a balance of over Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019, Sushant's bank balance dropped to just little over Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020, documents showed. From flight tickets worth Rs. 81, 000 for Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's hair, makeup, shopping, parlour expense, worth over 1 lakh, to her personal expenses, Sushant's bank statements revealed shocking details."
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also swung into action, seeking details of the case from the state police.
A top ED source said that the agency has sought the copy of the FIR to understand the bank transactions to the tune of Rs 25 crore of the late Bollywood actor, who committed suicide on June 14.
The source further said that after reviewing the FIR filed by Bihar Police, the ED will take a decision on filing a money laundering case.
The source also said that the ED has sought the details of two companies owned by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea's family from the banks.
The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the Vividrage Rhealityx, in which she is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, the source added.
Sushant's father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son.
On Thursday, he filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea of Rhea seeking transfer of investigation in the case from Patna to Mumbai.
Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor's death. Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.
