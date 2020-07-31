Who is Siddharth Pithani? Sushant's 'friend' who was 'pressurised' to 'raise questions' about Rhea Chakraborty

After Pithani's name surfaced in Rhea's petition to SC, several Twitterati questioned his connections to the couple and shared conspiracy theories.

Here's all we know about Siddharth Pithani - Sushant Singh Rajput's 'friend' who was 'pressurised to raise questions about' Rhea Chakraborty?

According to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh's statement, Siddharth Pitani was the late actor's 'roommate'.

During her interrogation with the Bihar Police team, which arrived in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following an FIR by his father, Meetu made some important revelations.

According to a report, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu told the cops that her brother's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had called her on June 8, six days before the tragic death, to inform her that she had an argument with Rajput. Post the argument, Rhea reportedly left the Bandra apartment and Meetu stayed with Sushant for four days, before returning to her residence on June 12. Two days later, Singh got a call from Sushant's 'roommate' Siddharth Pathani who informed her that he was not opening the door.

Picture credits of Rhea's Instagram photos state that they were clicked by Siddharth Pithani.

Rhea Chakraborty informed the top court that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant till June 8. Several pictures and videos on her Instagram page were taken by Pithani, which suggests that he was living the couple.

Here are the post with his name in credits: