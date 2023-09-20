 'Don't Mess Around': BJP Leader's Fresh Warning To Maha Govt Over Dhangar Quota Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Don't Mess Around': BJP Leader's Fresh Warning To Maha Govt Over Dhangar Quota Demand

'Don't Mess Around': BJP Leader's Fresh Warning To Maha Govt Over Dhangar Quota Demand

His post on X comes just a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the MLC's comments against NCP leader Ajit Pawar as "inappropriate."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: After calling Deputy CM Ajit Pawar a "wolf" over the Dhangar community reservation issue, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) read like a veiled warning to his detractors in which he said that "I am first a Dhangar and then an MLC. Don't try to mess around with me." His post on X comes just a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the MLC's comments against NCP leader Ajit Pawar as "inappropriate." BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar had said, "Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him."

Read Also
Maharashtra News: Supporters Of Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Thrash Man Who Put Haldi Powder On...
article-image

The speculation in the political circles in Maharashtra is whether Gopichand Padalkar, BJP Maharashtra's Dhangar face, is planning to quit as the Member of Legislative Council.

Earlier, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar had written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for ‘Dhangar’ reservation.

After comments on Ajit Pawar, Pawar's supporters protested against Padalkar in ‘Maval’ constituency of Pune district. The Ajit Pawar faction supporters also threatened to beat him wherever he will be seen.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reprimanded Member of Legislative Council, Gopichand Padalkar for making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

After the ‘wolf’ statement of Padalkar, the tussle between him and Pawar has only grown and it remains to be seen if Ajit Pawar will hit back at the MLC for the "inappropriate" comments.

Read Also
'Take It As Blessing': BJP's Padalkar To Vikhe Patil After Turmeric Smeared On Latter By Dhangar...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's Reservation Bill: Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Accuses BJP Of Insincerity,...

Women's Reservation Bill: Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Accuses BJP Of Insincerity,...

Man Arrested at Mumbai Airport with Fake Nursing Certificate Enroute to UK

Man Arrested at Mumbai Airport with Fake Nursing Certificate Enroute to UK

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail for Lawyer Accused of Abetting Shiv Sena Ex-Corporator's Suicide

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail for Lawyer Accused of Abetting Shiv Sena Ex-Corporator's Suicide

Dev Anand's Nephew Says Legendary Actor's Juhu Bungalow Will NOT Be Replaced By 22-Storeyed Tower

Dev Anand's Nephew Says Legendary Actor's Juhu Bungalow Will NOT Be Replaced By 22-Storeyed Tower

Mumbai: Man Dies Of Electrocution On TV Serial Set, Cine Workers Prez Demands ₹50 Lakh...

Mumbai: Man Dies Of Electrocution On TV Serial Set, Cine Workers Prez Demands ₹50 Lakh...