'Don't Mess Around': BJP Leader's Fresh Warning To Maha Govt Over Dhangar Quota Demand

Mumbai: After calling Deputy CM Ajit Pawar a "wolf" over the Dhangar community reservation issue, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) read like a veiled warning to his detractors in which he said that "I am first a Dhangar and then an MLC. Don't try to mess around with me." His post on X comes just a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the MLC's comments against NCP leader Ajit Pawar as "inappropriate." BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar had said, "Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him."

The speculation in the political circles in Maharashtra is whether Gopichand Padalkar, BJP Maharashtra's Dhangar face, is planning to quit as the Member of Legislative Council.

मी पहिले धनगर नंतर आमदार गोपीचंद पडळकर !

नाद करू नका!

यळकोट यळकोट, जय मल्हार! pic.twitter.com/tmqRWBObwp — Gopichand Padalkar (@GopichandP_MLC) September 20, 2023

Earlier, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar had written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for ‘Dhangar’ reservation.

After comments on Ajit Pawar, Pawar's supporters protested against Padalkar in ‘Maval’ constituency of Pune district. The Ajit Pawar faction supporters also threatened to beat him wherever he will be seen.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reprimanded Member of Legislative Council, Gopichand Padalkar for making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

After the ‘wolf’ statement of Padalkar, the tussle between him and Pawar has only grown and it remains to be seen if Ajit Pawar will hit back at the MLC for the "inappropriate" comments.

