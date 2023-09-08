Maharashtra News: Supporters Of Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Thrash Man Who Put Haldi Powder On Him (WATCH)

Dhangar reservation protestor beaten up by supporters of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil after the former put haldi on the minister |

Solapur: In a video that has surfaced on social media X (formerly Twitter), a man was seen throwing haldi (turmeric powder) on Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister of Revenue of Maharashtra. However, as soon as the man poured turmeric on the leader, the supporters of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil thrashed the man on camera. This happened in Solapur's Government Rest House and the incident came to light on Friday (September 8).

The man who threw turmeric on the leader and who was thrashed by his supporters was heard shouting slogans for OBC reservation and Dhangar community. It later came to light that the man was protesting and demanding reservation for the Dhangar community.

The video shows a man in yellow scarf presenting a paper to the minister and while the minister is having a look at the paper and talking to the person, he takes out a packet of turmeric powder from his pocket and pours it on the leader. The man is immediately thrashed by supporters and falls down on the floor.

However, he shouts slogans that went like "won't relent till reservation is provided." As the chaos subsides, the minister asks his supporters to stop beating the man. The protestor is then taken away by police, as the video shows.

Watch: Man gets thrashed by supporter of minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil for pouring haldi (turmeric powder) on the minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reservation issue in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has already been witnessing protests by the Maratha community demanding reservations. Recently, at a protest in Jalna, several Maratha community members who had gathered to demand reservation were roughed up by police, including woman members of the Maratha community. As the issue escalated, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued an apology to pacify the protestors.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)