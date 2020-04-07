Don't break down, students assured, no exams will be cancelled, says state higher education minister

Students and parents should not believe any rumours or fake social media messages which say otherwise," urged the minister. A committee has been set up by Samant for the purpose of conducting all exams.

This committee comprises of MU Vice Chancellor (VC) Suhas Pednekar, Savitribai Phule, Pune University VC Nitin Karmalkar, SNDT University VC Shashikala Wanjari, Shivaji University, Kolhapur VC Devanand Shinde, directorate of technical education director Abhay Wagh and directorate of higher technical education director Dhanraj Mane.

Talking on th issue, Vivek Belhekar, professor of MU, said, "The counselling process includes three simple steps. It involves online registration of the counselling request, online psychometrics assessment of counselee, followed by online counselling.

Those who have registered shall receive a link for psychometrics assessment and counselling as it is available in Marathi, Hindi and English language." In addition, the facility has developed multi-lingual information handouts that provides easy to implement solutions for emotional issues, work from home and productivity related issues, children and senior citizens related issues.

Multipurpose labs will be established in state universities with an aim to research and work on health issues, illnesses and signs of the coronavirus. One such lab has been established at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded.

Also, students of National Service Scheme (NSS) will assist the health department in medical kit and equipments in various universities. Around 27 NSS students are assisting in medical kit provision at Solapur University.