Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray homes in virus hotspots

Mumbai: With the number of coronavirus positive patients rising to 526 and 34 deaths in Mumbai alone, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has identified very serious and infection-prone hotspots in the city.
Incidentally, Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Bandra and also his official residence, Varsha, in south Mumbai, are included in the list of hotspots in Mumbai.
D Ward, which houses Varsha, and G and E Wards come under the very serious category as a total of 152 coronavirus patients have been detected in these areas.
E Ward comprises Byculla, Reay Road, Wadi Bunder, and Sukhlajee Street. The top eight hotspots in the city include G South Ward (68 patients), E Ward (44), K West (37), D (34) , K (26), P North (24), and M West (21).
These wards comprise plush Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, Worli, and Dadar. In addition to this, Dharavi and Kurla are also on BMC radar. The civic body has already demarcated 226 containment zones to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Against this backdrop, Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope separately appealed to citizens to stay at home. Tope hinted that the government may take a call to extend the lockdown to avoid the state entering into the third phase of coronavirus pandemic.
