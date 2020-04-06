Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray homes in virus hotspots

Mumbai: With the number of coronavirus positive patients rising to 526 and 34 deaths in Mumbai alone, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has identified very serious and infection-prone hotspots in the city.

Incidentally, Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Bandra and also his official residence, Varsha, in south Mumbai, are included in the list of hotspots in Mumbai.

D Ward, which houses Varsha, and G and E Wards come under the very serious category as a total of 152 coronavirus patients have been detected in these areas.