Diwali 2024: Festivities Begin With Dhanteras Celebrations; 50 Tonnes Of Gold Sold Despite Price Surge

Diwali 2024 festivities kick off with Dhanteras, seeing 50 tonnes of gold sold despite rising prices

Mumbai: The Diwali festival started on October 29 with Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, the thirteenth or Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha or the dark phase of the month of Kartik. The festivities will end on November 15 which is Kartik Purnima.

Dhanteras, occurring two days before the main Diwali celebrations, is dedicated to wealth and prosperity. Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, are worshipped on this day. The day is also considered an auspicious day for buying gold and other valuables.

Thursday is Narak Chaturthi and the evening will be marked with Deepawali Sharada Puja. The day commemorates the killing of the demon Narakasura. The next day, November 1, is Laxmi Puja. Businessmen do a 'chopda puja' of their books of accounts. Saturday us Bali Pratipada and Deepawali Padwa, the main day of the festival. Bali Pratipada is the day of the annual visit of Bali and the victory of Vamana.

Sunday will be observed as Bhau Beej. Another important day of the festival is Dev Prabhodini, also observed as Tulsi Vivah, on November 12. Tulsi is worshipped as an embodiment of Laxmi and the prayers before the plant is believed to bring prosperity and peace to homes.

Temples, buildings, and streets in the city have been decorated with lights. The Mumbadevi temple in south Mumbai will have a Deepotsav on October 30. Hemant Jadhav, the temple's manager said that the shrine will observed Annakoot Mahotsav on November 6. Consecrated food will be distributed to devotees on the day which marks Lord Krishna's victory over Lord Indra when the former saved the people of Gokul

Gold prices went down on the day of Dhanteras but it has shot up in comparison to last year’s Dhanteras. Last year, while gold prices were at around Rs 50,000 for 10gm, around 35 tonnes of gold was sold in Mumbai. Whereas, gold prices had reached Rs 82,000 this Dhanteras but around 50 tonnes of gold was sold in Mumbai according to the Indian Bullion and Jeweller Association.

Kumar Jain, national spokesperson of the Indian Bullion and Jeweller Association said, “Although gold prices had increased significantly this year in comparison to last year, the sale has increased in a phenomenal way. It was a great day for the bullion market and sales had reached record high.”