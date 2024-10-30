 ORRA Fine Jewellery’s Exquisite Festival Collection On This Dhanteras; Check Out Best Offers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessORRA Fine Jewellery’s Exquisite Festival Collection On This Dhanteras; Check Out Best Offers

ORRA Fine Jewellery’s Exquisite Festival Collection On This Dhanteras; Check Out Best Offers

These designs are crafted to make a powerful impression, whether teamed with a sequin saree, your authentic silk sarees, Paithanis, or any festive attire.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

As the auspicious occasion of Diwali approaches, the essence of tradition and cultural celebration comes alive in every home throughout the nation. The festival of lights holds profound significance, with people embracing cultural heritage and purchasing jewellery and inviting wealth and prosperity. In an effort to enhance the joyous celebration of Dhanteras, ORRA Fine Jewellery is excited to unveil an exclusive collection intricately designed for this festive season.

These exceptional festive jewellery will not only represent a dedication to uphold tradition but also accentuate the charm of contemporary design. These designs are crafted to make a powerful impression, whether teamed with a sequin saree, your authentic silk sarees, Paithanis, or any festive attire. They promise to mesmerise and take your celebrations up a notch, adding a touch of elegance.

Dipu Mehta, Managing Director of ORRA Fine Jewellery, said, "At ORRA, we deeply value the cultural importance of jewellery in India, and our newest collection perfectly merge traditional craftsmanship with modern design. These necklaces not only narrate a unique tale but also cater to individual style and aesthetics, while embodying the festive spirit of celebration and joy that characterises the season."

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Laxmi Puja Rituals, Mantras And All You Need To Know
article-image

With the new collections, be it traditional or contemporary, ORRA is aiming to enhance age-old customs with carefully crafted designs, while also catering to the changing preferences of our valued customers. In keeping with the Dhanteras and Diwali tradition of buying jewellery, ORRA has also developed plans tailored for younger customers who wish to participate in this significant custom. This season, customers can explore stunning collections through customiseddesigns EMI plans and avail exclusive discounts.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Details
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Details
Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake
Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake
Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know
Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing

As part of Dhanteras & Diwali celebrations, ORRA Fine Jewellery is pleased to extend the following exclusive offers to valued customers:

• Upto 25% off on Diamond Jewellery

• Flat 20% off on Diamond Bangles

• Flat 25% off on making charges of Gold Jewellery

• 0% interest EMI

• 0% deduction on old gold jewellery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Exciting Diwali offers on online booking of iconic bikes with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

Exciting Diwali offers on online booking of iconic bikes with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

Sagility India IPO: Healthcare Services Provider's ₹2,100 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 5

Sagility India IPO: Healthcare Services Provider's ₹2,100 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 5

Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here

Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here

Cipla Shares Decline By Over 3% Despite Rise In Net Profit In Q2FY25

Cipla Shares Decline By Over 3% Despite Rise In Net Profit In Q2FY25

Kia Tasman Unveiled: The Next-Gen Pickup Truck with Advanced Safety Features

Kia Tasman Unveiled: The Next-Gen Pickup Truck with Advanced Safety Features