Critical Minerals Recycling Scheme Worth ₹1,500-Crore Sees Companies Plunging In For Registrations

New Delhi: A significant number of companies have so far registered for the Rs 1,500-crore incentive scheme for the recycling of critical minerals, the government said on Tuesday.The scheme aims at developing recycling capacity in the country for the separation and production of critical minerals from secondary sources.

"A significant number of entities have so far registered on the portal designated for receiving applications," the mines ministry said in a statement.Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of implementation of the scheme. Officials of Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research, Development & Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur -- an autonomous institute appointed as the project management agency for the scheme -- alongside those from the ministry attended the meeting.

The secretary reviewed various aspects of the application process.The scheme has been made open for applications for six months from October 2, 2025, to April 1, 2026.During the review, JNARDDC was asked to conduct consultations and engagement sessions throughout the implementation phase to support stakeholders and ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

JNARDDC also reaffirmed its commitment for continuous support through helpdesk assistance and clarificatory responses.This scheme is part of the National Critical Mineral Mission aimed at building the domestic capacity of and supply chain resilience in critical minerals.The government has approved a Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission, with a total outlay of Rs 34,300 crore spread over seven years, aiming to achieve self-reliance and accelerate India's journey towards green energy transition.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of rapidly growing clean energy technologies.

