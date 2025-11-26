 Digital Engineering Firm Xoriant Seizes Latvia-Based TestDevLab, Former Scaling Up With 28 Offices In India
Digital engineering firm Xoriant announced the acquisition of Latvia-based TestDevLab for an undisclosed amount. This is Xoriant's fourth acquisition in the last three years as the company rapidly scales globally with operations in 28 offices across India, the US, and Europe. With TestDevLab's acquisition, Xoriant will offer industry-leading capabilities in AI.

Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Digital engineering firm Xoriant on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Latvia-based TestDevLab for an undisclosed amount.TestDevLab is a leader in software quality engineering, Xoriant, a ChrysCapital-owned company, said in a statement.

This is Xoriant's fourth acquisition in the last three years as the company rapidly scales globally with operations in 28 offices across India, the US, and Europe.With TestDevLab's acquisition, Xoriant will offer industry-leading capabilities in AI.

TestDevLab's Baltic and Macedonian delivery centres will further strengthen Xoriant's European presence with access to top engineering talent and EU innovation ecosystems."This acquisition not only accelerates our vision of AI...but also fuels our growth journey towards becoming the most transformative AI-native digital engineering firm globally," Rohit Kedia, CEO of Xoriant, said.

