'Disgusting Mentality Of BJP's Ecosystem': Aaditya Thackeray Slams 'Waqf Board Claims Siddhivinayak Temple' Viral Post; Demands Stern Action

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticised a post on X made by a user, Mr Sinha, stating that the Waqf board has claimed Siddhivinayak temple of Mumbai. The post consists of a picture of the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar along with a Ganpati photo. It was captioned, "Enough is enough! They're getting out of hand. They need to be stopped..."

The Sena UBT leader shared a picture of the post on his X account and slammed the user for spreading the fake news. He also said that the post reflects the 'disgusting mentality of the BJP’s ecosystem' and divide and rule. Thackeray further tagged ECI and Mumbai Police demanding action against the user and those who are trying to spread hate in Maharashtra.

The absolutely disgusting mentality of the bjp’s ecosystem. Divide and rule. Lie and try to win.



Will the @ECISVEEP and @MumbaiPolice ever act and arrest such disgusting hate creators and Maharashtra haters?



Don’t play with our sentiments and emotions in Maharashtra for your… pic.twitter.com/bnYdFixXXN — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 18, 2024

"The absolutely disgusting mentality of the bjp’s ecosystem. Divide and rule. Lie and try to win. Will the Election Commission of India and Mumbai Police ever act and arrest such disgusting hate creators and Maharashtra haters? Don’t play with our sentiments and emotions in Maharashtra for your votes," wrote Thackeray in his post.

Worli To See A Triangular Fight

Aaditya Thackeray is set to contest the upcoming Assembly Elections from Worli, eyeing for a second term from the high-profile constituency in South Mumbai area. He is facing a fierce battle from former MP and now Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande is also in the fray this time. The Worli seat will turn into a strong triangular battleground.

The 288-member Assembly of Maharashtra is set to go for voting on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.