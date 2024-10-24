Discarded Scanners And Missing Metal Detectors: Major Security Lapse At CSMT Station Raises Concern Among Activists And Passengers

The discarded metal detectors | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is facing a serious security concern as three advanced luggage scanners, essential for detecting explosives and other suspicious items, have been found discarded and gathering dust near platform 18. The machines, which are supposed to safeguard millions of passengers, now lie abandoned in a parking lot, raising questions about the safety of one of the busiest railway stations in India.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta of the Citizens’ group Watchdog Foundation, who discovered the scanners, expressed grave concern over the neglect of vital security infrastructure. “It’s appalling to see these machines, designed to detect explosives and other dangerous materials, lying unattended outside the station. In a time when airports are receiving bomb threats, how can we afford to ignore such crucial equipment at a major transport hub like CSMT?” said Pimenta.

The scanners, typically used at key entry points, are critical in preventing potential threats. “These machines are gathering dust while the safety of passengers is being compromised. If they are being replaced, there should be proper disposal or refurbishment. This wastage of public money and disregard for security is unacceptable,” Pimenta added.

The discarded metal detectors | FPJ

In addition to the discarded scanners, metal detectors that once stood at the entry and exit points of platform 1 have also been removed for months. Despite recent bomb and attack threats in Mumbai, the equipment was never reinstalled, leaving passengers vulnerable. Pimenta highlighted the inconsistency in station security, “Every time there is a threat, new systems are installed, but within months, they disappear. It puts passengers at immense risk.”

Passengers at CSMT also voiced their concern over the lack of security measures. Ritesh Sharma, a daily commuter, said, “It’s shocking that at a major station like CSMT, where thousands of people pass through daily, basic security measures like scanners and metal detectors are missing. With the kind of threats we hear about, this is playing with our lives.”

Another traveler, Meenal Joshi, stressed the importance of consistent security, especially at busy stations. “We rely on these systems for our safety. It’s alarming to know they have been removed. How are we supposed to feel secure when the very measures meant to protect us are gone? Even after attacks of 26/11 at this same station why are the authorities not taking safety seriously? Have we learnt nothing from 2011?”

The Watchdog Foundation has formally written to the railway authorities, urging immediate action to either repair or replace the discarded scanners and reinstate the metal detectors to ensure the safety of passengers. Until then, passengers remain at risk, and the absence of such critical equipment is a stark reminder of the security gaps that persist in Mumbai’s transport infrastructure.