Mumbai: Passengers Left Stranded In Trains With No Updates After Derailment Of CSMT-Bound Local Train In Kalyan

Derailed coach of CSMT-bound local train |

Mumbai: The derailment of a coach from a CSMT-bound local train at Kalyan station on Friday night caused massive disruptions on Central Railway's main line, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for hours.

Several trains were halted along the route, creating major inconvenience for commuters. Pranali Lotlikar, a resident of Thane, was one of the many passengers affected. Travelling with her two young children, Pranali had boarded a Badlapur-bound train from Thane at 9:32 pm., expecting to reach her mother’s home in Ambernath. However, her train was stranded between Diva and Koper for over an hour, finally arriving at Kalyan only around 11:40 p.m.

#BREAKING :A local train derailed at #Kalyan, no injuries have been reported



The incident occurred at Kalyan station platform number 2 when one coach went off the track and derailed. The train was heading to CSMT when one coach went off the track and derailed. There were no… pic.twitter.com/mUamfkNeuS — The Bharat Current™ (@thbharatcurrent) October 18, 2024

Passengers Left Stranded With No Updates

“I was stuck with my two kids for more than two hours in the train, with no updates on when the train would move,” Pranali said, expressing frustration at the ordeal.

Many other commuters faced similar issues, as multiple local trains were stranded along the route due to the derailment. According to sources, several other trains on the main line were also delayed, leaving passengers in limbo.

Details On Derailment

The derailment occurred at Kalyan's platform number two, and although no injuries were reported, the incident caused widespread delays in the suburban trains as well as several log distance trains of the route. The Divisional Railway Manager of CR’s Mumbai division posted on X at 9:29 p.m. that "due to technical issues, mainline services are running behind schedule," and apologized for the inconvenience.

Passengers of the main line of CRs continued to face delays well into the night, with many struggling to find alternative transportation.