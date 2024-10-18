 Mumbai: Last Coach Of CSMT-Bound Local Train Derailed At Kalyan; No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Last Coach Of CSMT-Bound Local Train Derailed At Kalyan; No Injuries Reported

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
The derailed coach | FPJ

Last coach of a CSMT-bound local train derailed at Kalyan station on Friday night, causing disruptions to services on the Central Railway (CR) main line. The incident occurred on platform number two at approximately 9:00 p.m. Fortunately, no passengers were injured.

According to the Central Railways' official spokesperson, after getting information concern official immediately reached on the site and restoration work began.

The affected coach was part of a Titwala local train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). As a result of the derailment, local train services on the main line experienced significant delays. "Due to technical issues, Mainline Services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted," the Divisional Railway Manager of CR's Mumbai division posted on social media platform X at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.Efforts were underway to restore normalcy as quickly as possible, but passengers were advised to plan for delays.

Further updates regarding the restoration of services are awaited.The incident is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause of the derailment.

