 Mumbai: 2 Coaches Of Empty Local Train Derail At Mumbai Central Station While Entering Yard, None Injured; Visuals Surface
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Two coaches of an empty Local train derailed while entering Mumbai Central carshed on Sunday at 12:30 pm. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, as the rake was not carrying any passengers at the time.

The derailment caused a disruption on the slow track from Churchgate to Mumbai Central, prompting railway authorities to divert incoming trains to the fast line for continued operations. "This swift response has helped to minimize delays and maintain service continuity" said an official of WR."

Officials concerned are currently investigating the cause of the derailment and assessing the situation. Efforts are underway to restore the slow track to normal functioning as quickly as possible" he said adding that passengers are advised to check for updates on train schedules and follow announcements from railway staff.

According to a railway passenger activist, this incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and safety protocols to ensure the smooth operation of railway services.

