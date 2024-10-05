Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing After Alleged Gang Rape Near CSMT Station; Police Launch Search For Victim And Accused

Police search for the missing woman after the alleged gang rape incident near CSMT station | Representative image

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman was raped by two men outside of CSMT station near GPO. In this case, the CSMT Railway Police registered a gangrape case against two unknown persons and the case has been transferred to the MRA Marg Police Station for further investigation due to incident taken place on P D'mello road before 10 days.

CSMT railway police lodged victim women in a women's NGO situated in Dadar, from where the victim is reported to have gone missing. Police are searching for the woman.

According to police sources, the incident took place on the night of September 22. In her statement recorded in CSMT railway police, the victim claimed that the victim was standing outside the CSMT bus depot when two unknown persons came to the spot. One of the accused grabbed the woman by the throat and the other took her to a nearby taxi stand and raped her.

The woman first filed a complaint with the CSMT Railway Police, after which the case has transferred to the MRA Marg Police Station. On getting information, the officers of the MRA Marg Police Station reached the Women's NGO on morning 9 AM today in Dadar to investigate the case, but the victim was not found there.

A victim woman was under the custody of the NGO located within the jurisdiction of Bhoiwada Police Station, escaped from the NGO between 8 to 9 AM this morning. Due to this, the MRA Marg Police are verifing the CCTV footage from the premises of the NGO in Dadar and the surrounding area. However, the police have informed that no missing complaint has yet been filed at the Bhoiwada Police Station regarding the woman who escaped from the NGO's custody.