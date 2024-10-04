 Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Release Sketches Of Two Accused, Seek Public Assistance
The gang-rape was allegedly committed around 11 pm on Thursday, police said

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Release Sketches Of Two Accused, Seek Public Assistance | Sourced

Pune Police on Friday evening released sketches of two of the three accused in the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case and urged the public to inform them if they have any details about these suspects.

In a release, the police have appealed to the public to inform them on the following numbers: 8691999689 (Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station), 8275200947/9307545045 (Yuvraj Hande, Police Inspector, Crime Branch Unit 5), and 02026122880 (Control Room, Pune City Police).

"As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghat area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her," said a senior official from Pune police.

He said ten police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang rape.

The police have taken a statement from the victim, who has been admitted to a hospital after the incident. As per the statement, the accused first beat up the woman's friend and tied him with his shirt and belt to a tree. They then dragged the woman to an isolated area and gang-raped her. After the accused left the crime scene, the woman was admitted to a hospital.

