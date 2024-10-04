Pune: Supriya Sule Calls On Maha Metro To Name Mandai Station After Mahatma Jyotiba Phule | FPJ Photo

NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, urging Maha Metro to rename the Mandai station after social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The Mandai station is part of the District Court to Swargate stretch, which was recently inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

पुणे मेट्रोच्या स्वारगेट ते पिंपरी-चिंचवड या मार्गिकेवर महात्मा फुले मंडई येथे मेट्रोचे स्थानक देण्यात आले आहे. या स्टेशनला क्रांतिसूर्य महात्मा जोतीराव फुले यांचे नाव देण्याची मागणी करण्यात येत आहे. महामेट्रोने जनभावना लक्षात घेता या स्टेशनला त्यांचे नाव देण्याबाबत सकारात्मक… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 4, 2024

The Baramati MP wrote, "A metro station has been built near Mahatma Phule Mandai on the Swargate to Pimpri-Chinchwad route of Pune Metro. There is a demand to name this station after Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. It is a request that Maha Metro should consider public sentiment and take a positive decision regarding naming this station after the social reformer."

Last month, the Mali Mahasangha staged a protest demanding that the Mandai station be named after Mahatma Phule. Demonstrators gathered at Mahatma Phule Mandai and voiced their opposition, calling for the station's full name to be Mahatma Phule Mandai Metro Station. The protest saw participation from traders from Mahatma Phule Mandai, as well as politicians from across party lines.